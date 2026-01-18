Uttarakhand working towards preservation of cultural heritage in state: Dhami

Haridwar, Jan 18 (PTI) Calling Uttarakhand a centre of faith for the people of the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that work is being done towards the preservation of cultural heritage in the state.

Dhami said that pilgrimage sites like -- Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand -- are the heartbeat of India's soul.

He was participating in the "Dhwaj Vandan Ceremony" organised by Dev Sanskriti University on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the ascetic life of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, the founder of the All India Gayatri Parivar.

The event will continue till January 23.

The temple areas of Kedarkhand and Manaskhand are undergoing beautification work, he said, adding that the ghats of the Yamuna River are also being developed.

The chief minister said work is being done on the Haridwar-Rishikesh corridor, Sharda corridor, Vivekananda corridor, and Goljyu corridor.

A Hindu Studies Centre has also been established at Doon University for an in-depth study of the history of Indian culture and philosophy, the BJP leader said.

He said preparations are underway in Haridwar to make the Ardh Kumbh Mela in 2027 divine, grand, and safe.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was also present at the programme, described the centenary celebration as a confluence of service, spiritual practice, and values.

He described the event as a milestone in the creation of a new era.

Shekhawat said that lasting civilisations are built only when individuals in society make moral values, discipline, and a spirit of service the basis of their lives.

He said that this centenary celebration is an effort to awaken this collective consciousness. PTI DPT ARB SHS SHS