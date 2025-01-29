Uttarakhand: Youth held for molesting woman in Kotdwar

Kotdwar, Feb 4 (PTI) Police here arrested a young man on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a woman, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Usman.

According to the police, the complaint, filed by the woman on Tuesday, states that the man had been harassing her for the past several days by making unnecessary phone calls and sending messages.

The complainant also alleged that the man used abusive language and engaged in objectionable behaviour towards her while she was commuting.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Usman under the relevant sections of the law and arrested him.