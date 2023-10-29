Uttarakhand's people have made all proud with their work: Union minister Ajay Bhatt

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The people of Uttarakhand have made the state and the country proud with their work, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Sunday. Speaking at the Garhwal Bhawan on the occasion of the centenary celebration of the Garhwal Hitaishni Sabha, Bhatt said the organisation helped in connecting the region's people with their language and culture.

The Garhwal Hitaishini Sabha, which completed its 100 years of formation on Sunday, works for the welfare of the Garhwalis and other needy people of the state.

On this occasion, a photo exhibition was held to showcase the contribution of Uttarakhand's people in different fields at the Garhwal Bhawan. Bhatt said that the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat was from Uttarakhand and this is a matter of huge pride for the state.

He also hailed the efforts of Uttarakhand's people in building the Badrinath temple in Vasai, Mumbai. Ajay Singh Bisht, president of Garhwal Hitaishini Sabha, said the organisation throughout the last century has been involved in various social welfare work, including rural education, personality development and rural health campaigns, and helping poor families get their daughters married.

Former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat also attended the event and extended his wishes to the people of Uttarakhand. PTI ALK RPA