Uttarakhand's Piran Kaliyar Sufi shrine gifts Bhagwad Gita, Ganga water to pilgrims from Pakistan

Dehradun, Oct 1 (PTI) Pilgrims from Pakistan who came to pay obeisance at Piran Kaliyar during the Urs of Sufi saint Sabir Pak were gifted copies of the Bhagwad Gita and the holy waters of the Ganga river.

The dargah of 13th century Sufi saint of Chishti Order Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir Kalyari, also known as Sarkar Sabir Pak and revered by both Muslims and Hindus, is situated in Kaliyar village near Roorkee on the banks of the Ganga.

This is the first time in the history of Piran Kaliyar that copies of the Bhagwad Gita and Ganga Jal have been presented to the devotees from Pakistan, Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams said on Sunday.

The annual festival of Urs concluded on Saturday.

The devotees will deliver the two gifts from Devbhoomi to temples in Pakistan, Shams said.

"This will take a message of love and peace from the land of sanatan to Pakistan," he said.