Uttarkashi disaster: CM Dhami reaches flood-hit Dharali, meets affected families

Dehradun, Aug 6 (PTI) A day after flash floods ravaged Dharali in Uttarkashi district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the mountain village to review the relief and rescue operations.

He also met the affected families and assured them of all possible help. "Met the families of those affected by the disaster in Dharali (Uttarkashi) and assured them of all possible help in this hour of crisis. This disaster has caused immense grief to many families, we understand their pain. Our government fully stands with the affected families," the chief minister wrote on Facebook.

"Disaster management and relief operations are being carried out rapidly. Our priority is to search for every missing person and provide full support to the affected families," he said.

Before reaching Dharali, Dhami undertook an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas and reviewed the rescue operations from the disaster control room in Uttarkashi.

On Wednesday, a body was recovered and 150 people rescued from the flood-ravaged Dharali as the search for the missing continued amid huge challenges, including incessant rain.

A 28-member group of tourists, who are natives of Kerala, is also among the missing.