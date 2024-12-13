Uttarkashi: Five shops, as many houses gutted in fire, none injured

Uttarkashi, Dec 13 (PTI) Five shops and as many houses were burnt to ashes in a fire in Uttarkashi's Barkot on Friday, officials said.

According to the District Disaster Management Centre (DDMC), there is no report of any casualty in the fire that broke out near Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Purana Bazaar area at around 2 am.

Five shops and five houses were gutted in the blaze. People living in the houses somehow escaped to safety, the DDMC said.

Locals extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading further, it said. PTI COR ALM NB