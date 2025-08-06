Uttarkashi floods: 51 tourists from Maharashtra safe, govt working on evacuation

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) As many as 51 tourists from Maharashtra, stranded in Uttarkashi district, are safe, the state government said on Wednesday, a day after flash floods wreaked havoc in Dharali village in Uttarakhand.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) stated that 11 tourists are from the Nanded district, and the remaining 40 are from various other districts of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government is coordinating with the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and the Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Centre to ensure assistance and safe evacuation of the tourists.

Efforts are underway through the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi to relocate the affected tourists to safer areas, the SEOC stated in a release.

District administrations across Maharashtra have been instructed to stay alert and provide any necessary support. The situation is being closely monitored, and timely updates will be issued as needed, it said.

Information can be sought from SEOC helpline numbers: 9321587143 / 022-22027990 / 022-22794229. The Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre can be contacted on 0135-2710334 / 821, the release said.

Dharali, a popular tourist destination in the summer, is located 2 km from Harsil, which has an Army base. PTI MR NSK