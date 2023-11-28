Advertisment
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: PM Modi lauds rescuers, workers after successful operation

NewsDrum Desk
28 Nov 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 virtual summit, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the successful operation to rescue the workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand, asserting that it has made everyone emotional.

In a post on X soon after the workers were brought out of the tunnel, Modi saluted the spirit of people involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new life to them.

"Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said.

Addressing the 41 rescued workers, he said their courage and patience inspire everyone as he wished them good health and well-being.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait," he said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.

