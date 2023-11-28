Advertisment
#National

Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue: 50 metres vertical drilling done, 5-6 meters to go

NewsDrum Desk
28 Nov 2023
Vertical drilling underway during the rescue operation to extract 41 workers trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot Tunnel

New Delhi: Amid the 360-degree rescue efforts by all agencies to save 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Micro tunnelling expert Chris Cooper Tuesday said it was looking very positive as the rescuers were able to bore through 50 metres vertically with only 5-6 metres remaining.

In a video bite given to news agency ANI, Cooper asserted that they did not find any obstacle during the drilling on Monday night.

 

