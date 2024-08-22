Uttarkhand below national average in days of assembly sessions held in a year: Congress MLA

Gairsain (U'khand), Aug 22 (PTI) Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin on Thursday alleged that Uttarakhand fell short of the national average in terms of days of sessions held in a year.

Raising the issue during a discussion on the admissibility of a motion on conducting business of the House, Nizamuddin said Uttarakhand Assembly's performance in this respect had been well below the national average.

Citing a report, he said between 2017 and 2023, the average session days of assemblies across the country were 22 while that of the Uttarakhand Assembly was 12.

Quoting the same report, he said the Uttarakhand Assembly was run for eight days in 2022, 10 in 2023 and four this year so far.

Ideally, the state should hold three assembly sessions of 60 days in a year, he said.

Nizamuddin also pointed out that Monday was fixed for asking questions related to departments held by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

However, over the past three years, the Question Hour, which would have given the members a chance to raise matters of public interest related to departments held by the chief minister, had not been held on Mondays, he said.

A three-time MLA, Nizamuddin was elected from Manglaur in a bypoll held last month.