Uttarkhand HC directs Dehradun inter college to retain principal

Nainital, Nov 17 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed that the principal of an inter college in Dehradun who was accused of "misconduct" by the institute's teachers be retained in her post.

A division bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay was hearing a petition filed by the principal of Government Girls’ Inter College (GGIC), Ranipokhri, Dehradun.

The principal challenged a education department recommendation that she and some teachers be transferred over the matter.

Director of Secondary Education, Mukul Sati, appeared before the court for the case.

The inter college's teachers had filed complaints against the principal to the education department and held protests demanding her removal. The teachers’ union also supported the protest.

Subsequently, the department formed a three-member committee to investigate the complaints. In its report, the committee did not find any evidence of misconduct by the principal.

However, it recommended the transfer of both the principal and the teachers, and submitted the recommendation to the secretary of the department. The principal challenged the recommendation before the high court.