Uttrakhand MP, his entourage escape 'terrifying' landslide

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The nature's fury, which has inflicted widespread damage in Uttarakhand, came close to endangering the lives of Garhwal MP Anil Baluni and people accompanying him when he was touring the affected areas of his constituency, with a video of the incident going viral on social media on Thursday.

The video, posted by Baluni on X, shows him and his entourage scurrying for safety, as the falling piles of hills cover a large area.

"This sight conveys the extreme gravity of the natural disaster which has hit our Uttarakhand," he said, adding that deep wounds inflicted by landslides and heavy rains on the hilly state will take a long time to heal.

He described the incident as terrifying and thanked disaster response officials for their work in clearing the roads under exacting circumstances.

Garhwal is among the worst affected constituency in the state reeling under a spate of landslides and floods, and Baluni was there for the last three days to tour the place and meet families hit by the disaster. PTI KR RHL