UV bulbs, special diet to keep animals warm at Delhi zoo as winter chill grips capital

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Amid the cold wave conditions in the national capital, the Delhi zoo has taken a series of measures to ensure that animals keep warm at the National Zoological Park during the winter season.

Accordingly, ultraviolet (UV) bulbs have been installed inside the snake chambers, an additional 2 kg of meat is being provided to the carnivores, while extra fat and oil are being added to the diet of the herbivores to help them stay warm.

A zoo official explained that reptiles like snakes hibernate during winter but they still require sunlight stimulation, and the UV bulbs serve as a substitute for natural light.

"The bulbs provide artificial sunlight, and the snakes sleep on the coarse straw bedding to stay warm," the official told PTI. The quantity and composition of food have been revised for the winter season.

“Herbivores are given additional fat and oil in their food, while carnivores receive an extra 1.5 to 2 kg of meat to help them beat the cold. Elephants are being fed sugarcane, which helps them keep warm,” the official said.

To protect the animals from cold winds, specially designed shelters, wooden planks, mats, bamboo screens and thatch covers are being installed across various enclosures.

As part of a detailed winter management plan with species-specific strategies, room heaters and dehumidifiers are also being placed to maintain suitable temperatures for the animals, the official said.

To safeguard vulnerable animals and ensure the safety of newborns, the zoo is segregating dominant males in species such as the Manipuri deer, as births typically occur during winter.

Herbivores and birds are being provided paddy-straw bedding and specially designed shelters, while carnivores and primates are receiving wooden planks and mats to insulate them from cold surfaces, the official said.

He added that temperature control remains a priority, especially for the reptile house, where both thermoregulation and humidity levels are closely monitored.

Winter-specific dietary additions, such as nuts, jaggery, sugarcane, nutrient supplements and immuno-boosters, are being included to help animals stay warm and energised, he said.

Sensitive species and birds are also receiving additional shelter enhancements, including bamboo screens and thatch covers, while young primates are being provided blankets.

Veterinary protocols are being strictly followed to address any health concerns promptly, the official said.

Formally opened in 1959, the zoo houses more than 90 species of animals, birds and reptiles spread across 176 acres in the heart of the capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 9.1 degrees Celsius on Friday, with other stations logging similar readings.

The weather office has forecast a cold wave at isolated places between January 2 and 5, further prompting the zoo authorities to strengthen their guard.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops 4.5-6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal average temperature, while a cold day is declared when the maximum temperature falls 4.5 notches below normal. PTI SHB SMV ARI