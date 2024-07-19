Uzbek national held with medicines worth Rs 49 lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) An Uzbekistan national carrying medicines worth about Rs 49 lakh was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi international airport on Friday, a senior officer said.

The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel at Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as his movement was found to be suspicious, the officer said.

A bag stuffed with medicines was recovered from the passenger, who was bound for Almaty onboard an Air Astana Airlines flight, he said.

"As the passenger could not produce valid authorisation for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines, he was offloaded from the flight and handed over to Customs officials", he said. PTI NES BHJ BHJ