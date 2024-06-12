Uzbek woman kills self in Ghaziabad hospital

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A 45-year-old Uzbek woman allegedly killed herself in the bathroom of a private hospital in Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Tuesday, police said.

Zulfia was admitted to the hospital for a liver transplant surgery on May 25, according to officials of the medical facility.

"She was recuperating and was supposed to be released from the hospital within two days," spokesperson and medical superintendent of Max Vaishali Dr. Ruchi Ranawat told PTI.

Her husband Khairulla and her son Nurbek Mirzabdullaev were here along with her, the official said and added that Khairulla was the donor.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh said today around 1.30 pm, Zulfia went to the bathroom attached with her room at the hospital.

He said Khairulla informed hospital staff since she had not come out of the bathroom for a long time. The hospital's security staff informed the Kaushambi police station, Singh added.

Police found that Zulfia's body was hanging from a towel hanger in the bathroom, the officer said. The body was sent for postmortem and a team of forensic experts examined the scene of incident, they said. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB