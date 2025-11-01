Uzbekistani woman arrested in UP for entering India illegally

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) An Uzbekistani woman without visa papers has been arrested for entering India illegally from the Indo-Nepal border in the Sonauli area of Maharajganj district, an immigration official said here on Saturday.

The arrested foreigner has been identified as Umida Zoirova (36).

She was nabbed during a routine check on Friday evening by the Immigration Department after it found out that she had an Uzbekistan passport but no Indian visa papers, said Pramod Kumar Dubey, Sonauli immigration check post officer.

Investigation revealed that Zoirova was deported from India with an exit permit on February 22 from Mumbai Airport. Also, authorities had issued a 'Look Out Circular' (LOC) against her, banning her re-entry into India.

Despite this, the woman tried to re-enter. She has admitted to the offence, and said she entered India illegally through the Nepal route on April 22, Dubey said.

Station Officer Ajit Pratap Singh said that action is being taken against the Uzbekistani woman by registering a case under the Foreigners Act.