V-C search panel: TN govt issues gazette notification without one person nominated by Guv

Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has issued a gazette notification on a search committee to recommend names for the post of Vice Chancellor for the University of Madras here, retaining three of the four nominees who were included in an earlier panel announced by Governor R N Ravi.

Advertisment

Ravi had earlier this month announced constitution of the Search-cum-Selection Committee for picking the V-C for the top varsity, a move that did not go down well with the state government which alleged that he took "unilateral" decisions on the matter.

In the gazette notification of the Higher Education Department dated September 13, 2023, the state government retained Prof Battu Satyanarayana, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Karnataka, K Deenabandu IAS (Retd.), Member, State Planning Commission, and Dr P Jagadeesan, former Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, while leaving out Prof HCS Rathore, Former V-C, Central University of South Bihar, who was named in the committee nominated by Ravi.

Ravi, Chancellor of the university, had named Satyanarayana as Chancellor's Nominee/Convener, Deenabandu as Syndicate Nominee and Jagadeesan as Senate Nominee. PTI SA SA ROH