V K Choubey relinquishes charge of principal secretary to J'khand CM

Ranchi, Feb 1 (PTI) A day after Hemant Soren resigned as the Jharkhand chief minister, senior IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey on Thursday said he has relinquished the charge of principal secretary to CM.

Choubey also relinquished all other charges.

“I was in charge of the principal secretary to the chief minister. When the CM resigned, I had to relinquish the principal secretary post. I also relinquished all other additional charges,” Choubey told PTI.

Soren was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam after a seven-hour grilling by sleuths of the central agency.

Choubey said, “I have joined the personnel department and now I am waiting for a new posting.” Notably, senior IAS officer Avinash Kumar was removed as the additional chief secretary of the Home Department of the state government on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary L Khiangte will hold the additional charge of the Home, Jail & Disaster Management Department, according to a statement. PTI SAN BDC