V Narayanan assumes charge as new ISRO chief, succeeding S Somanath

Bengaluru, Jan 14 (PTI) V Narayanan has assumed charge as the chairman of ISRO, replacing S Somanath, the Space Agency said.

In a statement, the ISRO said, "Dr V Narayanan, Distinguished Scientist (Apex Grade), assumed the charge of Secretary, Department of Space, Chairman, Space Commission and Chairman, ISRO on the afternoon of January 13, 2025." Prior to this, Narayanan served as the Director of ISRO's Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a key facility responsible for the development of propulsion systems for launch vehicles and spacecraft.

He also played a pivotal role as the Chairman of the National Level Human Rated Certification Board (HRCB) for the Gaganyaan programme, India’s ambitious human spaceflight mission.

A veteran scientist, Narayanan joined ISRO in 1984 and has contributed significantly to India's space missions over the decades. He became the Director of LPSC in January 2018, cementing his reputation as a leader in rocket and spacecraft propulsion technologies.

Narayanan hails from a humble background and is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, where he completed his M.Tech in Cryogenic Engineering and PhD in Aerospace Engineering. Awarded the Silver Medal for securing the first rank in his M.Tech programme, he has also received the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018 and the Life Fellowship Award in 2023 from IIT Kharagpur.

Before joining ISRO, Narayanan worked for a brief period at TI Diamond Chain Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at Trichy and Ranipet.

Over his 40-year tenure at ISRO, including seven years as Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), he has made groundbreaking contributions to India's space programme.

"When India was denied the cryogenic technology for GSLV Mk-ll vehicle, he designed the engine systems, developed necessary software tools, contributed for establishing the necessary infrastructure and test facilities, testing and qualification and completing the development of Cryogenic Upper Stage (CUS) and making it operational," ISRO said.

As project director of the C25 cryogenic project for the LVM3 vehicle, he led the development of the C25 cryogenic stage powered by a 20-tonne thrust engine, which was crucial for the successful maiden launch of LVM3. His M.Tech thesis and PhD work were instrumental in the development of these systems, making India one of only six countries with indigenous cryogenic technology.

Narayanan played a vital role in India’s lunar missions. For Chandryaan-2 and 3, he led the development of the L110 Liquid Stage, the C25 Cryogenic Stage, and propulsion systems that enabled the spacecraft to reach the Moon’s orbit and achieve a soft landing.

For the PSLV C57/Aditya L1 mission, he oversaw the realisation of the second and fourth stages, control power plants, and the propulsion system that helped position the spacecraft in a halo orbit at L1, making India the fourth country to successfully study the Sun.

Narayanan has been instrumental in the Gaganyaan programme, contributing to the human-rating of the LVM3 vehicle and the development of various systems, including cryogenic stages, life support systems, and propulsion systems for the crew and service modules. He also chaired the Gaganyaan Certification Board, overseeing the certification process for multiple systems.

Under his leadership, ISRO has advanced the development of next-generation propulsion systems, including a 200-tonne thrust LOX-Kerosene semi-cryogenic rocket system, a 110-tonne thrust LOX-Methane engine, and electric and green propulsion systems for spacecraft.

He has also guided the propulsion systems for upcoming missions such as the Venus Orbiter, Chandrayaan-4, and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS).

He is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, Aeronautical Society of India, Astronautical Society of India, and other esteemed organizations. PTI GMS ROH