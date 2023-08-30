Jagdeep Dhankhar to be chief guest at warship 'Mahendragiri' launch ceremony

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at the launch ceremony of stealth frigate 'Mahendragiri' at Mumbai on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President's Secretariat here on Wednesday, Dhankhar along with his spouse Sudesh will visit Mumbai on September 1. He will be the chief guest at the launch ceremony of the warship ‘Mahendragiri’ being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

'Mahendragiri’, it said, is the seventh stealth frigate under Project 17A of the Indian Navy, and the fourth constructed by the MDL.

The vice president will also visit ‘Dharohar’, the heritage museum of MDL.