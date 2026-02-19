V-P hails Modi speech at AI Summit, says he laid down India's vision, responsible approach to AI

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the India AI Impact Summit here reflects the country's visionary and responsible approach to Artificial Intelligence, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan said on Thursday.

Modi's articulation of the MANAV vision places humanity at the centre of technological advancement, he said.

In an X post, the V-P said India's strides in artificial intelligence (AI), driven by innovation, inclusivity and ethical governance are positioning the nation as a global leader in shaping the future of this transformative technology.

Prime Minister Modi pitched for democratising artificial intelligence and making it a tool for inclusion and empowerment, saying humans must not become mere data points or reduced to raw material.

India, he said, believes that artificial intelligence will truly serve the good of the world when it is shared and its codes are open, asserting that the country does not fear AI but sees in it a fortune and a blueprint of tomorrow.

Radhakrishnan said the emphasis on accessibility, accountability and global cooperation ensures that AI becomes a force for collective progress and welfare.

"I am confident that under this forward-looking vision, artificial intelligence will serve as a tool for empowerment, innovation and sustainable development, benefitting not only India but the entire world," he said.