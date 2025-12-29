V-P Radhakrishnan appeals to graduates to apply AI, biotechnology, digital tools ethically

Puducherry, Dec 29 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday urged youth and young graduates to harness digital technology to contribute to the nation’s development.
Addressing outgoing graduates at the 30th annual convocation of Pondicherry Central University at the International Convention Centre on the university campus, he said artificial intelligence (AI), automation, biotechnology and digital connectivity were reshaping every aspect of human life.
"As educated individuals, the youth should apply technology with both enthusiasm and ethical vigilance," he said.
Radhakrishnan, who is also the ex-officio Chancellor of Pondicherry University, emphasised that digital technology should be used for national development.
"Don’t let digital technology reduce your capacity for deep thought," he added.
He reiterated his appeal to the youth to stay away from drugs. "I have been making this appeal on several occasions. You should not only be free from drugs, but also help your friends stay away from them," the vice president said.
He further stressed the importance of proper time management among young graduates.
Radhakrishnan referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', calling it a comprehensive roadmap for the country’s development.
"Development should be inclusive, covering all sections of society," he said.
He described young graduates as ambassadors of holistic societal and national development and said education is a fundamental right for all, not a privilege of a few.
He also urged students to be prepared to face challenges in life.
Lt Governor of Puducherry K Kailashnathan, who is also the Chief Rector of the University, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Member of the National Security Advisory Board G Satheesh Reddy, and Vice Chancellor P Prakash Babu were among those present.
Earlier, Radhakrishnan visited the Bharathiar Memorial and Museum, unveiled the bust of the Tamil poet and paid floral tributes.