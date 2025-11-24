V-P Radhakrishnan pays obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Rakab Ganj gurdwara

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday visited the Rakab Ganj Sahib gurdwara here to pay obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, on his 350th martyrdom day.

Radhakrishnan offered prayers and sought the blessings of the Guru for peace, harmony, and the welfare of all, the vice president's Secretariat said while sharing pictures of the visit.

Born on April 1, 1621, at Guru Ke Mehal, Amritsar, Tegh Bahadur was the youngest child of Guru Hargobind. He was beheaded on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on November 24, 1675, in Delhi. PTI NAB ARI