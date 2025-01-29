V-P Radhakrishnan releases Tharoor's book on Sree Narayan Guru, calls it bridge between generations

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday formally released senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor's new book, "The Sage Who Reimagined Hinduism: The Life, Lessons, and Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru", praising it as a landmark work that preserves the spiritual and social legacy of reformer Narayana Guru.

The biography, published by Aleph Book Company, explores the life of the 19th-century Kerala-born social reformer and spiritual leader who fought against caste discrimination.

Addressing a packed hall at the India International Centre (IIC) here, Radhakrishnan highlighted Narayan Guru's efforts to combat caste discrimination and promote social equality.

"His immortal message of 'one caste, one religion, one God for humankind' remains a revolutionary call for dignity, equality, and universal brotherhood," he said, adding that Narayan Guru's initiatives, including consecration of temple which were open to all and promotion of education, helped transform society with wisdom and compassion.

The vice-president praised Tharoor's work for documenting the Guru's life and teachings.

"Books preserve truth. They protect legacy from distortion. They inspire scholars to research deeply, youth to think critically, and society to act responsibly. If we do not document our spiritual and social performance with depth and scholarship, we risk losing a vital part of our civilizational memory," Radhakrishnan said, commending Tharoor for writing the book "which will serve as a bridge between generations".

Highlighting the lasting importance of Narayana Guru's philosophy, Tharoor said it is unfortunate that despite its universal relevance, the legacy of the social reformer is largely unknown outside Kerala.

Describing him as "extraordinarily ahead of his time", the Lok Sabha MP noted the reformer's firm opposition to caste hierarchy and discrimination, emphasising that he challenged orthodox practices -- insisting that anyone, regardless of caste, could become a priest, and that education and opportunities should be open to all.

"His teachings remain deeply rooted yet strikingly modern, and they are well worth studying for anyone seeking guidance on social equality, self-respect, and empowerment," Tharoor concluded. PTI MG ARB ARB