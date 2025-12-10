V-P Radhakrishnan to participate in Ponicherry varsity convocation on Dec 29

Puducherry Dec 10 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will deliver the 30th convocation address and distribute degrees to passed out candidates at Pondicherry Central University on December 29.

Vice President, who is also ex officio Chancellor of the university, would also inaugurate the International Convention Centre at the campus during the event. This building would be the venue for the convocation, a release from the University on Wednesday said.

The convocation would be marked by the distribution of certificates to the graduates in person and in absentia. He will also distribute gold medals to eligible candidates. This is the first visit of Radhakrishnan as Vice President to Puducherry. PTI CORR ADB