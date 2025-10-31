V-P Radhakrishnana inaugurates new lodging facility for devotees in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan, along Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday inaugurated the new satram (lodging facility) constructed by the Sri Kasi Nattukkottai Nagara Satram Managing Society in Varanasi.

In an X post, the Vice-President said that the 10-storeyed satram, comprising 140 rooms, is the second facility built by the Society in Varanasi.

"It is aimed at serving visiting devotees and encouraging younger generations to visit the holy city. This initiative reflects the age-old spiritual and cultural bond between Kashi and Tamil Nadu, symbolising the deep Kashi-Tamil connect in the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India, Great India)," Radhakrishnan's post read.

In an earlier X post, he said, "Delighted to land in the holy land of Varanasi and be given a warm welcome by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport." PTI NAV RUK RUK