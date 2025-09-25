V-P remembers Deen Dayal Upadhyay on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday remembered BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary, saying that he envisaged an India rooted in culture and driven by compassion.

He said Upadhyay led a life of profound thought and utter simplicity.

"At the time of his passing, he had just Rs 5 in his pocket. He envisioned a Bharat rooted in culture, driven by compassion, and guided by integral humanism," Radhakrishnan wrote on X.

"Upadhyay's life was a testament to 'Ekatma Manavta Vad'. On his birth anniversary, we honour his timeless vision," the Vice-President said. PTI NAB RUK RUK