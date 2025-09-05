V-P's office not political institution but high constitutional body: INDIA bloc nominee

Guwahati, Sep 5 (PTI) The Vice President's office is a high constitutional body and not a political institution, INDIA bloc's candidate for the position, B Sudershan Reddy, said here on Friday.

Reddy was in Guwahati, where he interacted with the media.

"It is not a simple political institution... The qualities required of a person who intends to sit in that office is akin to a judge -- impartial, reasonable and fair in your words, action and deeds... This is my understanding of the office of the Vice President," Reddy told PTI here.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is a constitutional body vested with the responsibility to hold free and fair elections in the country, he said during the media interaction earlier.

"There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating in an election," he said.

When asked about special intensive revision of electoral rolls, he, however, said that as the matter is "under discussion in the Supreme Court, it will be imprudent on my part to make any comment on it". PTI DG ACD