V Somanna assumes office as Minister of State for Railways

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) V Somanna on Tuesday assumed office as the Minister of State for Railways at the Rail Bhawan on Tuesday.

He was welcomed by Railway Board Chairman and CEO Jaya Varma Singh and other senior railway officials.

A Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Tumkur constituency, Somanna expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for entrusting him with ministerial responsibilities.

"In the last 10 years, the railways has experienced significant growth under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.

"As we move into Modi 3.0, we will maintain the growth momentum of the railways," Somanna said.

"Delighted to work under the able guidance of the Union Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji and contribute to the development of Railways and Viksit Bharat. Together, we will achieve the dream of a Viksit Bharat and we will work 24/7 for it," he said. PTI JP DIV DIV