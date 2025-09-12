V Somanna visits erosion-hit areas in Haryana's Yamunanagar, assures help to affected families

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Sep 12 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna visited erosion-hit areas along the Yamuna river here on Friday.

According to an official statement, he visited Lapra, Tapu Kamalpur and Unhedi villages and directed officials to strengthen river embankments to prevent further soil erosion.

Somanna assured farmers and villagers that the government will provide special compensation for the losses caused by recent heavy rains.

He emphasised that delivering timely relief to affected families is the top priority of the government.

Somanna said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed ministers to visit flood-affected areas and that both central and state governments are working together to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He further stated that the PM has stressed the need for adopting a multi-pronged approach for reconstruction in affected areas.

This includes rebuilding houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, repairing national highways and schools, and extending support through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Highlighting the importance of farmers as 'annadatas' (food providers) of the country, he assured that the government will provide all possible financial assistance during this difficult time.

On the occasion, former Haryana minister Kanwar Pal also assured villagers that no affected farmer or family would be left out of the relief process.

He said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has already set clear norms for compensation for crop and house damage, and the state government is working with full commitment. PTI SUN DIV DIV