V Srinivas appointed Rajasthan's new Chief Secretary

Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer V Srinivas, a 1989-batch officer currently on central deputation, as the new Chief Secretary of the state, an order said.

The Department of Personnel issued the appointment order on Sunday, following the relieving of outgoing Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, who will take charge at the Centre.

Srinivas, who has spent the past seven years on central deputation, was relieved by the Centre on November 14. He was serving as the Secretary (Public Grievances), Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare, in the Union government.

He will now assume the charge in Rajasthan and continue until September 2026, when he is scheduled to retire.

Along with the post of Chief Secretary, Srinivas has also been given additional charge as the Chairman of the Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Ltd and Principal Resident Commissioner, Rajasthan, in New Delhi.

Officials indicated that a major administrative reshuffle is likely to follow the appointment.

Srinivas has superseded only one officer in the seniority list. He is the second-most senior IAS officer in the state cadre after Subodh Agarwal of the 1988 batch, who is set to retire in December and currently serves as the Chairman of Rajasthan Financial Corporation.

From December, Srinivas will be the senior-most IAS officer in Rajasthan.

A seasoned bureaucrat, Srinivas has held several key positions. He began his IAS career as the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Bhilwara in 1989 and later served as SDO, Nimbahera.

Between 1995 and 1998, he was Director of the Watershed Development and Soil Conservation Department. He has also served as Collector of Pali, as well as Jodhpur.

During the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, he worked as Private Secretary to then External Affairs and Finance Minister Jaswant Singh.

He later served in Washington DC as the Technical Assistant to India's Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund. He has spent most of his service tenure on central deputation. PTI AG PRK PRK