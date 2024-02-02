Vacancies in HCs not only reason for delay in hearing of cases: Govt in LS

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The government on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the delay in hearing of cases cannot be attributed only to the inadequate number of judges in the high courts and there were other reasons, including frequent adjournments.

It said there are several other factors like lack of prescribed time-frame by respective courts for disposal of various kinds of cases, frequent adjournments, lack of adequate arrangements to monitor, track and bunch similar nature of cases, which can lead to delay in hearing of cases.

In a written reply, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said factors such as an increase in the number of state and central legislations, accumulation of first appeals, continuation of ordinary civil jurisdiction in some of the high courts, appeals against the orders of quasi-judicial forums going to high courts are some other reasons.

He said that as of January 25, as against the sanctioned strength of 1,114, there were 783 judges working in various high courts, leaving vacancy of 331 judges.

Out of the 331 vacancies, 145 proposals for appointment of judges have been received from the high courts, which are at various stages of processing. "High courts are yet to send proposals in respect of remaining 186 vacancies of judges," he said.