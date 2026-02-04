Vacancies in MHA declined from 1,389 in 2021 to 757 in 2025: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Vacancies in the Ministry of Home Affairs declined over the past five years, from 1,389 in 2021 to 757 in 2025, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, produced data which showed that in 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had 3,479 sanctioned posts, of which 1,389 were vacant, translating to about 39.9 per cent of the total strength.

In 2022, the vacancies declined to 1,064 out of 3,472 sanctioned posts, or around 30.6 per cent.

In 2023, the number of vacant posts reduced further to 904 against 3,769 sanctioned posts, bringing the vacancy rate down to roughly 24 per cent.

In 2024, vacancies stood at 987 out of 3,992 sanctioned posts, or about 24.7 per cent.

By 2025, vacancies fell to 757 against a sanctioned strength of 4,040 posts, lowering the vacancy rate to 18.7 per cent, the lowest during the period under review, the minister said.

The data on sanctioned posts and vacancies is maintained by the Department of Personnel and Training, which is the cadre-controlling authority for Group A, B and C posts under the Central government.

Group A vacancies declined sharply over the years, dropping from 136 in 2021 to 26 in both 2024 and 2025. Group C vacancies also reduced substantially, from 974 in 2021 to 519 in 2025. Group B vacancies, however, remained comparatively higher at 212 in 2025, Kumar said.

The reply also clarified that the ministry does not resort to contractual hiring.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs does not hire contractual employees directly,” the minister said. PTI MHS ABS MHS ARI ARI