Vacant constitutional posts will be filled up in 3 weeks: Jharkhand govt to HC

Ranchi, Jul 2 (PTI) The state government on Tuesday informed the Jharkhand High Court that appointments to the vacant constitutional posts will be made within the next three weeks.

The statement was made by the government before a division bench of justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Deepak Roshan during the hearing of a public interest litigation filed by the Advocates Association, Jharkhand High Court.

Several posts in the state, including that of the Lokayukta, Chief Information Commissioner and State Human Rights Commission Chairman, have been lying vacant for a long time.

A similar PIL was also filed by one Raj Kumar in 2019, and both petitions were tagged together and jointly taken up by the court.

Advocates Association secretary Navin Kumar and advocate Abhay Mishra told the court that because of the vacancies, work was being hampered.

The court directed the government to file a status report and posted the matter for hearing on August 6. PTI CORR NAM SOM