Vacant land to be used to house 'Marathi manoos' in Mumbai: Prakash Ambedkar

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Monday said vacant public land parcels in Mumbai will be used to house Marathi-speaking people (Marathi manoos) and increase their percentage in the city's population.

Addressing a rally here to seek votes for the VBA-Congress alliance in the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) polls, Ambedkar said to give a message to the BJP that it can be defeated, it is necessary for people to vote for the coalition in the January 15 elections.

"Vacant corporation land will be used to increase the percentage of Marathi people in the city," said the grandson son of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

The former MP alleged attempts are being made to use religion to engineer riots.

The VBA has tied up with the Congress for the BMC polls. Counting of votes will be held on January 16. PTI PR RSY