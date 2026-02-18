Vacant posts in Ayush hospitals to be filled soon: Haryana health minister

Chandigarh, Feb 18 (PTI) Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has said that vacant posts in Ayush hospitals across the state will be filled soon.

She said necessary directions have been issued to the officers concerned so that these positions can be filled at the earliest and healthcare services can be further strengthened, according to an official statement issued here on Tuesday.

Rao said the state government is committed to strengthening Ayush medical services so that people can benefit from traditional and holistic systems of treatment.

With adequate staff appointments, both the quality and availability of services in hospitals will improve, she said.

According to the minister, various positions have been approved for a 25-bed government hospital in Bhiwani. The recruitment process for these positions will begin shortly. PTI SUN DIV DIV