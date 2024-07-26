Vacant posts in govt colleges in Rajasthan will be filled soon: Minister Bairwa

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Vacant posts in government colleges in Rajasthan will be filled soon, Higher Education Minister Prem Chand Bairwa told the assembly on Friday.

He said an examination has been conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for 1,936 vacant posts in government colleges.

The minister gave an assurance that most of these vacant posts in colleges would be filled through this recruitment.

Bairwa was answering supplementary questions asked by MLAs during the Question Hour.

The minister informed that a written examination has also been conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for recruitment to 247 posts each of librarian and physical teacher. These posts will also be filled in the coming time, he added. PTI AG IJT IJT