VACB arrests executive engineer for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 1 (PTI) An executive engineer was arrested here on Monday for allegedly accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe to issue a contractor licence, the VACB said.

The arrested officer, Wilson P M, is an executive engineer with Idamalayar Irrigation Project Division No 1, Angamaly, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials said.

According to the bureau, the complainant had applied for a contractor licence for works under the project. When there was no progress on the application, he met Wilson at his office, where the officer allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe.

The complainant refused to pay and informed the Ernakulam VACB deputy superintendent. A trap was then set, and the team caught Wilson red-handed while receiving the bribe at noon.

He will be produced in the vigilance court in Kottayam, officials added.

VACB noted that this is the fourth government official arrested in consecutive trap cases over four working days.

So far this year, the bureau has arrested 71 people, including government staff and middlemen, in 53 trap cases.

The revenue, local self-government, and police departments account for the highest number of cases, VACB said. PTI TBA SSK