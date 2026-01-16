VACB arrests two for Rs 14 cr misappropriation from lottery welfare fund board

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday arrested two persons in connection with a case involving the misappropriation of Rs 14 crore from the Kerala State Lottery Agents and Sellers Welfare Fund Board, vigilance officials said.

In a press release, the VACB said the arrested persons are Sangeeth K, a native of Attingal, and his friend Anilkumar, a contractor from Vazhuthacaud.

The VACB said the arrests were made in a case registered over large-scale financial irregularities allegedly committed between 2014 and 2020 by Sangeeth, who was working on deputation as a Lower Division Clerk at the board.

According to the VACB, Sangeeth allegedly misappropriated funds by misusing the cash book, office expenses register and cheque books, and by forging documents.

“During his tenure as an LDC from 2014 to 2020, he allegedly altered cheque amounts, forged the signatures of senior officers and manipulated official registers to transfer money from the Board’s accounts to his own account and that of his friend Anilkumar,” the VACB statement said.

The VACB said its investigation revealed that the money siphoned off through the fraud was used to acquire assets and to support real estate business activities.

Vigilance officials said they were probing whether more persons were involved in the case.

The VACB team also suspects that Sangeeth continued the fraudulent activities even after his tenure at the board ended.

The Vigilance is examining whether any other officials of the Board were involved in the misappropriation, the statement added.

PTI TBA TBA ROH