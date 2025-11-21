VACB books woman police officer for 'embezzling' traffic fine in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against a woman police officer who allegedly embezzled Rs 26.12 lakh while working at the Muvattupuzha Traffic Police Station.

Earlier, Santhi Krishnan of Marady here was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police in the same corruption incident.

According to VACB officials, since the accused was involved in corruption, a Vigilance case was registered against Krishnan under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the IPC.

The case was registered by the VACB Central Range Unit on November 13, the officer said.

VACB is set to interrogate Krishnan, who worked as a writer at the Muvattupuzha traffic unit between 2015 and 2021.

As per the FIR, while serving as a writer, Krishnan manipulated government records, including the cash book, EV, RV, TR-5, and bank receipts, and diverted money collected as fines in motor vehicle petty cases.

The VACB FIR states that Krishnan deposited amounts lower than the actual fines imposed and embezzled Rs 26.12 lakh.

After the police registered a case, she went absconding and later approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

However, the court dismissed her plea, and she was arrested in August this year.