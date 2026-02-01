VACB conducts surprise inspection at govt liquor outlet in Kochi, seizes unaccounted cash

Kochi (Kerala), Feb 1 (PTI) Acting on a tip-off that agents of liquor companies were paying bribes to employees of a government liquor outlet to boost sales of their brands, the Vigilance department conducted a surprise inspection at Athani nere Nedumbassery here and seized unaccounted cash, officials on Sunday said.

The inspection was carried out at the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) outlet at Kottayi near Athani late on Saturday night by the and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB).

Officials said liquor company agents allegedly paid bribes to have outlet employees promote their products.

During the inspection, the VACB team seized Rs 80,150 in unaccounted cash from employees of the outlet.

They also recovered three litres of foreign liquor without bills or supporting documents from vehicles used by employees working at the outlet.

Officials said two employees on duty at the time of the inspection were found to be under the influence of alcohol and were subjected to medical examination.

It was also found that two persons were working at the outlet unauthorisedly, officials added.

The inspection was conducted by a team led by Inspector N A Anoop under the directions of Ernakulam VACB Unit Deputy Superintendent of Police T M Varghese.

Vigilance department officials said employees of the outlet had been under surveillance for a long time based on information over bribes.

The surprise inspection continued till the early hours of Sunday, officials said. PTI TBA TBA SA