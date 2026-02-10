VACB forms four-member team to probe 2017 Sabarimala flag mast misappropriation

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) The VACB on Tuesday constituted a four-member team to probe the alleged misappropriation of gold and money related to the installation of a new temple flag mast at the Sabarimala shrine in 2017, sources said.

The team, formed on the orders of the Kerala High Court, will operate under the supervision of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau southern range SP, the sources added.

The team also includes C S Hari (Dy SP, VACB SIU-1), Saji Shankar (CI, VACB SIU-1), R Rajesh (CI, ACB Pathanamthitta), and Aji G Nath (CI, VACB Southern Range).

Dy SP Hari will serve as the investigating officer.

The High Court, on Monday, directed the vigilance probe following a report by the Sabarimala Chief Vigilance Officer, submitted in response to a devotee’s complaint alleging discrepancies in the flag mast installation.

The Chief Vigilance Officer noted that the discrepancies identified during the preliminary probe were of a serious nature and warranted a detailed inquiry to investigate potential offences, including criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, falsification of records, and cheating, punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. PTI HMP SSK