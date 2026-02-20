VACB nabs special village officer taking Rs 50,000 bribe for ROR certificate

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) A special village officer in charge was caught by the VACB while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 to issue an ROR certificate, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Vinod N P, a native of Chittar in Pathanamthitta, was serving as the special village officer in charge of the Kadikkad office.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, the complainant’s grandfather had acquired 98 cents of land in Kadikkad village in 1975.

About a month ago, the complainant’s father applied for a Record of Rights certificate to transfer the land to his name.

When they approached the village office to follow up, the officer allegedly cited technical issues and initially demanded Rs 3 lakh as a bribe to process the application. Unable to pay, they left.

On February 19, they met the officer again, seeking a reduction. He allegedly lowered the demand to Rs 2.5 lakh and instructed them to place the money behind his seat before 4 pm on February 20.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the VACB in Thrissur, following which a trap was laid.

On Friday, around noon, when the complainant reached the office with the money, the officer allegedly asked him to hand over the bribe in the record room. As part of the trap, the complainant handed over Rs 50,000, after which the VACB team caught the officer.

The accused was arrested and will be produced at the Vigilance Court in Thrissur, officials said. PTI TBA SSK