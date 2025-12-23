VACB probes excise inspector over bribery allegations in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Dec 23 (PTI) The VACB has launched a probe against an excise inspector who was allegedly receiving bribes from toddy shop owners in this district, officials said on Tuesday.

An investigation has been initiated against the Chalakudy Excise Range Inspector following a tip-off that he was collecting bribes from toddy shop owners on a monthly basis, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials said.

The bribe money was allegedly handed over while the officer was travelling by car from the flat where he was temporarily staying, to his house at Eravimangalam in Thrissur, a vigilance statement said.

Based on the information, the VACB began monitoring the officer's activities.

“On Monday, while the officer was on his way home, a vigilance team intercepted the vehicle near the Paliyekkara toll plaza. During the interception, the officer allegedly attempted to throw out unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 32,500 from the car. However, the vigilance team recovered the money,” the statement said.

This was followed by searches at the officer's office and residence, which began around 6.15 pm and continued late into the night, officials said. VACB officials said a case would be registered and further investigation would be conducted against the officer. PTI TBA TBA ADB