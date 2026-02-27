VACB records statements of actors Mohanlal, Dileep in Sabarimala flag mast probe

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) The VACB, probing the alleged misappropriation of gold and money in connection with the installation of a new temple flag mast at the Sabarimala shrine in 2017, has recorded the statements of film stars Mohanlal and Dileep, officials said on Friday.

Both actors were among 27 people who donated gold and money for the temple flag mast.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sources said Mohanlal and Dileep gave their statements recently.

Mohanlal’s statement was recorded when the actor was in Thiruvananthapuram, a VACB official said.

Dileep’s statement was recorded in Kochi, the official added.

VACB so far has recorded the statements of 22 people who donated gold and money for the flag post.

Apart from it, VACB is also checking whether more persons have donated gold or money for the purpose, sources said.

Earlier, the VACB had recorded the statements of Union Minister Suresh Gopi, filmmaker Shaji Kailas, actor-writer Renji Panicker and producer Suresh Kumar.

On February 9, the Kerala High Court granted the VACB 30 days to complete the inquiry and submit a report.

A report filed before the High Court by the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board stated that in August 2016, it was decided that the installation of the new flag mast would be undertaken entirely at the expense of Phoenix Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad.

An estimate of Rs 3.20 crore submitted by the Devaswom Chief Engineer was approved by the Board on September 23, 2016, the report said.

The report further revealed that 9.161 kilograms of gold were purchased from the Customs Department on March 22, 2017, and 412 grams of gold were contributed by devotees for the project.

"Thus, the total quantity of gold available, including Customs purchase and donations, was 9,573.010 grams, whereas the quantity recorded as utilised for the flag mast was 9,340.200 grams," the High Court observed.

The court also noted that the absence of individual donor receipts deprived donors of documentary proof of accounting, constituting a serious procedural lapse and a grave violation of Devaswom Rules and financial accountability norms. PTI TBA TBA KH