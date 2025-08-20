Vaccination drive launched to make J&K; cervical cancer-free by 2030

Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) A free vaccination drive to prevent cancer of the uterine cervix among the girls of Jammu and Kashmir was launched here on Wednesday, an official said.

Health Minister Sakeena Itoo inaugurated the first-of-its-kind initiative, reaffirming the government's commitment to saving lives and building a healthy future for women across the region.

She emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine and called for a sustained campaign to disseminate information about its safety and efficacy throughout Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister urged the departments of social welfare and school education to collaborate with the department of health and medical education to take the cause forward.

Principal of Government Medical College, Jammu, Ashutosh Gupta, said the cancer of the cervix is the second most common cancer among women in the region, with the primary risk factor being persistent infection with the HPV.

"This cancer is largely preventable through timely immunisation with the HPV vaccine," he said.

Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Bhavna Langer highlighted that the HPV vaccine will be provided free of cost to girls aged 9-15 years at the State Cancer Institute in Jammu, as well as through outreach sessions in schools, Anganwadi centres, and urban slums to make Jammu and Kashmir cervical cancer-free by 2030.