Vada pav seller booked for abetment of suicide after teen hangs himself

Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) A man was booked in Bhiwandi in Thane for abetment of suicide after a 16-year-old boy hanged himself, a police official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as vada pav seller Kunal Chowdhary, the Narpoli police station official said.

"On September 11, deceased Gaurav Jha went to Chowdhary's shop to buy vada pav. He asked the teen to drop some items at his house, which the boy refused. Chowdhary slapped him. Insulted, the boy hanged himself in his house some time later," Senior Inspector Bharat Kamath said.

Chowdhary was booked for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the boy's father but is yet to be arrested, he added. PTI COR BNM