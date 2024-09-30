Vadodara boat tragedy: Promoter of firm managing and operating lakefront, 4 others get bail

Ahmedabad, Sep 30 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Monday granted regular bail to five accused in the January boat capsize incident in Gujarat's Vadodara, which resulted in the deaths of 12 students and two teachers of a private school.

The incident took place on January 18 in Harni lake after which a case was registered against 16 persons.

On Monday, the court of Justice MR Mengdey granted bail to accused Paresh Shah, Shantilal Solanki, Nilesh Jain, Vatsal Shah and Nayan Gohil. They were among 16 accused named in the FIR.

Paresh Shah is the promoter of Kotiya Projects, which had given a sub contract to Nilesh Jain, operator of Dolphin Entertainment company, for operation and management of the lakefront project.

During the hearings in the suo motu case, the HC had come down heavily on the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and had raised questions over the manner in which the operation and management contract was given to Kotya Projects. The VMC had executed an agreement dated July 21, 2017 for development of Harni Motnath Lake on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing hurt by rash or negligent act endangering human life and other offences. PTI KA BNM