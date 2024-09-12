Vadodara floods: As Gujarat govt announces relief package, Cong holds rally for higher compensation

Vadodara, Sep 12 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Thursday held a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally in Vadodara in Gujarat seeking a special package for the flood-hit city and higher compensation to those affected.

Earlier in the day, the state's BJP government announced a relief package for shop owners after a cabinet meeting and also decided that the chief minister, ministers and all MLAs would deposit a month's salary in the CM Relief Fund for flood affected people of Vadodara.

Several parts of Vadodara were flooded for two to three days in the last week of August after the Vishwamitri river, which flows through the city, swelled following heavy rains and release of dam water.

The Congress held a foot march as part of its 'Jan Aakrosh' rally from Akota till the collectorate where a memorandum was handed over to collector Bijal Shah, a party functionary said.

Senior Congress leaders, including in-charge of Gujarat unit Mukul Wasnik, state unit president Shaktisinh Gohil and Congress Legislature Party leader Amit Chavda took part in the foot march carrying a small boat to register their protest against the BJP government.

In the memorandum, the party said, instead of Rs 4 lakh, kin of those who died in the flood must be given compensation of at least Rs 20 lakh.

"This was a man-made disaster which happened because of the careless approach of the BJP government and local administration. People have incurred huge losses due to this flood. Thus, instead of giving compensation as per prevailing norms, a special package must be declared. Compensation of Rs 25,000 must be given to those whose household items were damaged," the memorandum said.

At least one electricity bill and property tax of the current year should be waived for every household and shops as part of compensation package, the Congress said in the memorandum.

In the relief package announced by the Bhupendra Patel government, a small vendor selling products on his cart will be eligible to get Rs 5,000, a cabin owner would get Rs 20,000, owner of a large cabin will get Rs. 40,000 and a trader with a small and medium sized shop will receive Rs 85,000 to cover their losses.

A state government release also said CM Patel along with all the ministers and MLAs of the ruling BJP will deposit one month's salary in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

This fund will be utilised for the rehabilitation of the Vadodara flood victims, said the release. PTI COR PJT PD BNM