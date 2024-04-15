Vadodara traffic police provide AC helmets to its personnel amid rising temp

New Delhi: In Gujarat, the Vadodara Traffic Police has found new ways to beat the scorching heat amid rising temperatures and provide some relief to its fleet on duty.

Developed by students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Vadodara, Traffic Police provides air-conditioned helmets to its personnel.

"These have been given to personnel deployed during daytime on roads. It is battery operated helmet which helps in maintaining the body temperature. 450 personnel have been given this helmet," said the police.

Located in the western part of India, Gujarat has also entered into the list of states witnessing extreme heat during the summer months. Some cities of the state such as Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad often face temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, exacerbated by dry and arid conditions.